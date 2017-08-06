Neil McCann urges Dundee to bounce back in Betfred Cup derby

Dundee manager Neil McCann has challenged his players to erase the disappointment of their opening-day Ladbrokes Premiership defeat by beating Dundee United in Wednesday’s Betfred Cup last-16 clash at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Ross County on Saturday, strikes in either half from Jamie Lindsay and Christopher Routis earning the visitors victory before Jack Hendry’s 85th-minute headed consolation.

McCann’s new-look side must now lift themselves for their midweek tie with neighbours United, with their boss urging them to do better in front of the live cameras.

McCann said: “It’s good that there’s a game so soon.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s a derby so much. It’s more so the fact that we have a game to try and bounce back in a few days time.”

If Dundee are to eliminate their rivals, they’ll have to show more than they did on Saturday.

While County moved the ball swiftly and with conviction, the hosts failed to establish any real momentum until the closing stages. With six new signings in the starting XI, it could be a case of Dundee’s players needing time to adjust to one another and the possession-based gameplan which their manager wants to implement. If so, they’ll need to do so fast.

“We know we have to raise our game and know that we’re capable,” added McCann. “The boys are the ones who can do it so we’ll be looking for a reaction. This game has gone so now we have to move onto the next one.”

County manager Jim McIntyre hopes their first-day win can act as a springboard for the rest of their league campaign. He said: “It’s a nice feeling and we hope to build on it. The signs are positive. We’ve lost some players over the summer but reacted well.

“This is a hard place to come to so we can take a lot of encouragement.”