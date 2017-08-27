Neil McCann’s Dundee vision is far from pointless

Neil McCann craves three points more than anything today. But amid the the short-term necessity of winning to relieve any early-season pressure, it’s clear the Dundee manager has a vision for the club’s future prosperity.

McCann has been busier than most throughout the summer, with a flurry of signings since accepting the Dens Park job on a permanent basis in June.

The 43-year-old former Rangers and Scotland winger takes his team into today’s televised visit of Hibs to Tayside intent on ending a three-game losing streak, which has failed to see them hit the ground running following his five-game spell as caretaker boss towards the end of last term.

With the transfer window set to close later this week, McCann is still actively scouring the market.

As much as he’s thrown himself into his new role after a five-year stint as a television pundit, McCann hopes it’s the last time he finds himself scurrying around, preferring to leave such matters to someone brought to the club for that specific reason.

He said: “There is a lack of a recruitment structure at the club so that’s something we are looking at with a view to the long-term. Obviously it’s dictated by finance and it’s something I will explore with the club. If you ask any manager, it’s something they would put high on their list of importance.

“It’s good to have someone there, watching players, who is able to give you a list of six players when you need a position filled.

“In January, for example, that would save you phoning round agents because you would have a clear idea of who you need and want.

“The manager obviously has to have the final say, but it’s a role which I think absolutely helps.

“We want to evolve as a club. There are massively exciting plans with the new stadium.

“On the playing side, our job is to take it forward, so it’s about putting the building blocks in place.”

Dundee’s latest defeat came away to Aberdeen last weekend when they went down narrowly 2-1 to Derek McInnes’ side, although McCann is far from downbeat.

He said: “I know I’m sitting here with no points but I believe we could easily have had seven on the board.

“Patience is vital and that includes me being patient with the players to get it right. With the chances we’ve created we should have had a lot more points than we have. It will come, someone will take one of those chances then we’ll be off.

“We will go hell for leather on Sunday. Hibs have come up with that winning feeling and you can see they are a team who are used to that.

“It becomes a habit when you are in that sort of run and they’ve added quality like Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray.”

Meanwhile, Glen Kamara has spoken of his delight at winning a call-up to the Finland international squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying double-header with Iceland and Kosovo.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined from Arsenal youths in the summer, has shone despite Dundee’s difficult start and believes his summer move has earned him recognition from national head coach Markku Kanerva.

Kamara said: “I have been called up before but I was on the bench, I didn’t feature.

“I’m honoured to get called up again. It’s great to be recognised.

“I came here to get regular games and show what I can do. Now I just have to carry that on.

“Even though results haven’t been great, personally it’s been good.”