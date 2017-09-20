Neil McCann isn’t fazed by ‘disgusting’ abuse from Celtic fans

Dundee boss Neil McCann says he won’t be bothered by the type of “disgusting” and “despicable” abuse he’s received in the past when his team take on Celtic at Dens Park tonight.

McCann grew up a Celtic supporter but drew the ire of the Parkhead faithful when he agreed to a 1998 move to Rangers.

The feeling of resentment among the Celtic support only increased when McCann became a regular pundit for Sky Sports, prior to him taking over at Dundee towards the end of last season.

Dundee host holders Celtic in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the Daily Record, McCann said: “I expect a nice cheery, warm welcome. It’s never changed since I’ve been playing football. I get the same adulation from the Celtic fans.

“There’s nothing they can say to me that I haven’t heard before. I’ve heard some disgusting, despicable things but nothing they say will bother me.”

