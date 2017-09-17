Neil Lennon to ring changes for Betfred Cup after Hibs collapse

Neil Lennon will make changes for the Betfred Cup quarter-finals after being angered by Hibernian’s second-half collapse against Motherwell.

Anthony Stokes capitalised on some slack defending to put Hibs two ahead in the 57th minute after earlier netting a penalty, but Lennon admitted his side “went missing” in the final half hour as they eventually drew 2-2.

Louis Moult headed home Craig Tanner’s free-kick from two yards out in the 64th minute and rolled Efe Ambrose to fire home from 20 yards 10 minutes later.

Hibs continued to look vulnerable, although they composed themselves in the final five minutes and Stokes came closest to netting a hat-trick with a free-kick.

But head coach Lennon was left fuming with his players for failing to see out the match as they went four Ladbrokes Premiership games without victory.

With centre-backs Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine out injured, the Hibs head coach has few options to change things in defence but he vowed to refresh his team for Tuesday’s visit of Livingston.

Lennon told Hibs TV: “There will be changes, how many I don’t know. We can’t push the panic button yet because we have been playing quite well.

“We were okay for an hour of the game but as soon as Motherwell score, we seemed to wilt. Instead of going ‘let’s go and get another one’ or see the game out, we don’t do either.

“The second goal John (McGinn) dives in, Efe dives in, Ofir (Marciano) gets beat (at the) near post. It’s just unacceptable.”

Lennon added: “I’d love to go out there and do it myself but I can’t, I’m too old, too heavy. You are barking instructions and trying to influence the game with your substitutions but I need a bit of leadership and it was lacking.

“I’m angry. I was frustrated the last two games because we played well and didn’t win. But I can’t accept that last half hour and I apologise to the supporters.”

