Neil Lennon jokes with Graeme Souness after Ibrox controversy

Neil Lennon has made light of the furore surrounding Hibs’ recent 3-2 win at Ibrox with ex-Gers manager Graeme Souness.

The pair were appearing as analysts for TV3’s coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League play-off meeting with Hoffenheim.

Asked if he enjoyed the win at Ibrox, Lennon said: “I did. I’ve got shinguards on in case Graeme is kicking me under the table.

“We’ve started the second very well and it was a very important win for us.”

Presenter Tommy Martin then said, “what was that?” as he cupped one hand around his ear, mimicking Lennon’s controversial celebration from Saturday.

To which, Souness replied, “all right!” in a jokingly exasperated tone.

