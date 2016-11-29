Moussa Dembele: Domestic treble for Celtic is inevitable

Moussa Dembele has warned the rest of Scottish football they will be powerless to prevent Celtic completing the domestic treble this season if Brendan Rodgers’ side maintain the form which saw them claim the Betfred Cup.

Celtic’s leading marksman, who scored the 17th goal of his debut campaign with the Scottish champions in their 3-0 final win over Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday, has set his sights firmly on adding the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup over the next six months.

“Yes, I think we can win the other two trophies,” said Dembele. “We’re in a strong position. When you beat a team like Aberdeen 3-0 in the final, we show that we are the contenders and when we play like this, no one in the country can beat us.”

It is 16 seasons since Celtic won the most recent of their three domestic trebles, when Martin O’Neill achieved the feat in his first season as manager. Rodgers is now on course to emulate his compatriot O’Neill and join Jock Stein – the only other treble-winning boss of Celtic in 1966-67 and 1968-69 – in delivering a clean sweep of silverware for the club.

Dembele’s contribution has been key to the positive