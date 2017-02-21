Motherwell boss Mark McGhee lands SFA misconduct charge

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has been hit with a Scottish Football Association notice of complaint over his dismissal against Aberdeen.

McGhee has been handed a misconduct charge after being sent to the stand during his team’s 7-2 thrashing at Pittodrie last week.

The SFA charge alleges that McGhee “used offensive, abusing and/or insulting language and gestures” and “adopted aggressive behaviour” towards a match official.

McGhee was sent off by referee Alan Muir on the advice of fourth official John McKendrick. The Motherwell boss declared himself “absolutely disgusted and horrified” by the latter’s attitude.

The 59-year-old could still face another charge over his post-match comments as each incident is treated separately by SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan.

McGhee accused McKendrick after the game of having an “agenda”. The former Aberdeen boss would first be asked to explain his words should the compliance officer decide they were potentially in breach of SFA regulations. McGhee said of McKendrick: “Before a ball was kicked, he was causing issues that didn’t exist. I can only think there is an agenda.’’

The Scotland assistant manager has been given seven days to respond to the initial charge with a hearing pencilled in for 16 March.

McGhee has already served a two-match ban this season for using offensive language against referee John Beaton and a steward following Motherwell’s defeat at Dundee in October. That punishment included a suspended one-game ban which would be triggered in addition to any punishment McGhee receives if he admits or is found guilty of the latest charge.