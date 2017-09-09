Motherwell 2 - 0 Kilmarnock: Steelmen pile more misery on Killie

Ryan Bowman was on target again as Motherwell completed a hat-trick of home victories with a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The striker netted in the 65th minute and won a late penalty as Stephen Robinson’s side took full advantage of three consecutive games at Fir Park.

The former Gateshead striker took a full year to net his first goal at Fir Park but he followed up his effort against Hearts last time out with an emphatic finish.

And Louis Moult converted in the 88th minute after Iain Wilson had fouled Bowman as he looked set to convert Chris Cadden’s cross.

Motherwell were much improved after the break, although teenage midfielder Allan Campbell impressed throughout with an energetic performance.

Kilmarnock were without the injured Kris Boyd and they failed to score for the third time in their opening five Ladbrokes Premiership games as they remained on one point.

The visitors included former Motherwell players Lee Erwin and Dom Thomas in their starting line-up and the latter created the best chance of a disappointing first half when he set up Eamonn Brophy 12 yards out. Trevor Carson got across his goal brilliantly to save.

Gordon Greer later looped a deflected header on to Carson’s bar but opportunities were proving scarce.

Moult had several shots from outside the area saved and sliced well wide from closer with his left foot following Bowman’s cutback.

Substitute Kirk Broadfoot handed Moult the first of a series of second-half chances with a blatant pull on Bowman, but Jamie MacDonald tipped the striker’s free-kick over the bar.

Moult then guided a volley inches wide and saw a left-footed drive saved impressively on the line by MacDonald, both chances created by left wing-back Richard Tait.

Gael Bigirimana had injected some guile and urgency to the Motherwell midfield after coming on in the 59th minute and his vision and perfect pace of pass played in Bowman, who took the ball on the 18-yard line and placed a left-footed shot high inside MacDonald’s near post. It was the striker’s fourth goal of the season, double his tally from last term already.

Killie came into the game in the latter stages but could not seriously trouble Carson and Moult ended their comeback hopes with his fifth goal of the campaign.