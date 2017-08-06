Motherwell 1 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Marks out of ten for every player in Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

MOTHERWELL

Trevor Carson - 6

Couldn’t do anything to stop either goal and wasn’t called upon to make many other saves. Rangers either missed the target or scored, with only one exception, in 15 attempts at goal.

Richard Tait - 5

Motherwell were continually exposed down their right side in the first half as Tait, playing at wing-back, was often caught high up the park. The defender is integral to his side’s attack, so his positioning was a flaw in the gameplan and not from the individual, but he didn’t do enough in the opposing third to justify the tactics.

Cedric Kipre - 7

Very impressive league debut from the ex-Leciester City youngster. Not only a physical specimen, Kipre also showed a keen sense for danger the ability to snuff it out with minimal fuss.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Was solid enough in defence and headed Motherwell back into the game before half-time after getting on the end of Craig Tanner’s cross.

Charles Dunne - 6

Had his pocket picked on a couple of occasions by Daniel Candeias and was sloppy with his passing. Looked more comfortable as the left-sided centre-back in the first half than he did at left-back in the second.

Chris Cadden - 7

Great energetic performance from the youngster. After a quiet opening 20 minutes, he really came into the match, popping up on the left and right and getting forward from the centre to support the strikers. Motherwell should have had a late equaliser when his deep cross found Ryan Bowman, who failed to finish from close range.

Carl McHugh - 6

A disappointing game from the captain who was uncharacteristically guilty of being wasteful in possession.

Andy Rose - 6

Give the side plenty of endeavour in the engine room alongside McHugh and Cadden in the team’s 3-5-2 set-up, but didn’t show the quality required to impact the game in the final third.

Louis Moult - 5

Another big player for Motherwell who had a poor game. The striker had a nightmare in the penalty box in front of the South Stand, where he missed a sitter, gave away a penalty, and put his side in further trouble with a lunge on Graham Dorrans. He was hooked with 20 minutes remaining.

Craig Tanner - 7

Arguably Motherwell’s best player, the attacker moved intelligently around the final third and linked superbly with Moult and the advancing midfielders. His cross for the goal was exquisite, though he did blot his copybook late on with a baffling refusal to use the extra bodies in support as Motherwell had a three-on-one counter against Fabio Cardoso.

Subs

Ryan Bowman 5 - Missed an excellent chance from a Chris Cadden cross.

Alex Fisher 6 - Denied near the end by a terrific stop from Wes Foderingham

George Newell n/a - Little time to make an impact

READ MORE - Motherwell 1 - 2 Rangers: debut double for Graham Dorrans

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 6

May have been partially at fault for Motherwell’s goal, as the ball dropped on to Heneghan’s head four yards out, but he made amends with a terrific late save from Alex Fisher. Had a few problems with distribution, including one wayward kick which immediately launched a counter.

Lee Hodson - 6

Failed to stop Frear and despite the fact James Tavernier was carrying an injury, Hodson found himself being brought off shortly after the hour mark for the first-choice right-back.

Fabio Cardoso - 7

Could maybe have taken more responsibility at the Motherwell goal. Though Heneghan wasn’t his man, the ball travelled inches above his head. Other than that, it was an encouraging performance the young Portuguese defender, who showed plenty of poise at the back.

Bruno Alves - 7

Aside from one blip where he went steaming into an aerial challenge he had little chance of winning, which launched a late Motherwell counter, he was a picture of composure throughout.

Lee Wallace - 7

Wallace was excellent in the first half getting forward to support the attack, especially in the first 20 minutes. He was a little slow in trying to close down Tanner’s cross for the equaliser, and was largely kept quiet after half-time following Motherwell’s formation change, but still played a part in the build-up to the winning goal.

Daniel Candeias - 7

The winger impressed as the game went on, twice robbing Dunne before picking out team-mates in the penalty box. Unfortunately for the player and Rangers, Kenny Miller and James Tavernier both lifted their respective efforts over the bar.

Graham Dorrans - 8

Helped Rangers dominate the midfield area in the opening 20 minutes despite the fact they were playing with a man disadvantage in the area, and would net both goals in his side’s victory, including the winner from the penalty spot.

Ryan Jack - 6

Had a strong enough start but the game began to pass him by as time wore on with Motherwell beginning to get a grip of possession.

Josh Windass - 8

An excellent performance from the midfielder. Starting on the left wing with a license to drift inside, Windass continually caused problems with his pace and direct running, and twice hit the woodwork.

Kenny Miller - 7

The veteran’s job was to act as the dynamic support act to Eduardo Herrera’s target man, buzzing around the final third and dropping deep to help the midfield. His cushioned header enabled Dorrans to open the scoring and he could have had one or two himself.

Eduardo Herrera - 6

He showed a couple of flashes of what he could bring to the side, holding off defenders and making clever touches around the corner, but largely he was kept quiet.

Subs

James Tavernier 6 - Typical Tavernier: good going forward but a lapse in defence almost cost Rangers.

Danny Wilson 6 - Brought on to help hold on to the lead.

Alfredo Morelos 7 - Looked lively and caused Motherwell problems on the counter.

READ MORE - Rangers misspell name of summer signing on back of strip