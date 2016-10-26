Motherwell 0 - 3 Inverness CT: Caley Thistle into top six

Richie Foran was last night celebrating leading Inverness into the top six after his side ruthlessly exploited Motherwell’s defensive deficiencies.

Largely outplayed in the first half, ICT were a different prospect after the break as goals from Carl Tremarco, Lasana Doumbouya and Liam Polworth produced their biggest league win of the season.

However, Mark McGhee, pictured, will wonder how it all happened after his side had looked so comfortable for nearly an hour.

It was perhaps understandable that Motherwell had more life about them early on as this was only their second game this month due to the international break and the postponement of last weekend’s Aberdeen game.

However, while they were lively they were not sharp enough in front of goal in the first half, squandering two very good opportunities – and they were made to pay.

Chris Clay has been impressive since joining from Grimsby in the summer but he needs to add a cutting edge to his game.

Louis Moult’s cross in 19 minutes feel perfectly for him when Josh Meekings could not clear his lines properly but Clay shot wide from 14 yards. The normally reliable Moult was also guilty of passing up an excellent chance after 26 minutes.

It was a terrific Motherwell move as Ryan Bowman deftly laid off Jack McMillan’s cross into the box but Moult, from the corner of the six-yard box, shot past the left post.

Just before half-time, Inverness were fortunate once more when Clay was ready to pounce on Chris Cadden’s deflected shot but Gary Warren got there in the nick of time to clear over his own crossbar.

However, they were caught out 12 minutes into the second half when they allowed Caley Thistle to take the lead.

Stephen McManus was at fault as he failed to stop Brad McKay’s low cross from the right and Carl Tremarco was at the back post to bundle the ball into the net.

The game dramatically changed course and Caley Thistle again exploited poor Motherwell defending to score a crucial second goal in 71 minutes.

Again, it was poor defending. Billy King won a corner on the left, Iain Vigurs swung the ball over and, as the defence hesitated, Doumbouya smashed a right-foot shot into the net.

To complete a miserable night for Motherwell, Liam Polworth scored a third goal seven minutes when he drilled a 25-yard shot low into the left corner.