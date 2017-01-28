Motherwell 0 - 2 Rangers: Two see red as Gers retake second place

Rangers returned to second in the Ladbrokes Premiership at the expense of Aberdeen after a hard-fought three points at Fir Park, in an encounter which saw Willie Collum send off a man from each side.

For the second time in the space of eight days Kenny Miller was the nemesis of Motherwell. The 37-year-old netted a 72nd minute opener before new boy Emerson Hyndman secured the three points which saw Rangers regain their two point advantage over the Dons in the race for a runners-up spot.

It looked like it would be a different outcome for Rangers when Michael O’Halloran was shown an early red. However, Scott McDonald’s late challenge on Miller meant the first-half ended with both teams down to 10 men.

The game was less than four minutes old when the complexion of the afternoon changed after a ludicrous challenge from O’Halloran. A bouncing ball in the middle of midfield prompted the Rangers winger to raise his boot, but rather than make contact with the ball his studs were planted onto the thigh of Carl McHugh - a player who has already missed a large chunk of the season through injury. Neither O’Halloran or Rangers could have any complaints.

Slack play from the away side offered Motherwell not one, not two, but three chances. Chris Cadden pounced on a dawdling Andy Halliday only for Craig Clay to send a shot harmlessly wide of the target. The next offender was James Tavernier who played a lazy pass back to Wes Foderingham. McDonald read his intentions but his shot was straight at the Rangers goalkeeper.

McDonald had the best chance of the half when Well took advantage of Lee Wallace playing very high by working the ball to a scampering Cadden down the right, his perfect cross met McDonald in the six-yard box but the ex-Celtic striker diverted the ball wide with the goal gaping.

It wasn’t McDonald’s day. Four minutes after his missed chance he was sent for an early bath. The Aussie veteran took his eye off the ball leading to a poor touch, as he tried to recover he lunged forward and caught Kenny Miller badly on the ankle. Again, an easy decision for Willie Collum.

Rangers, who were dominating possession, struggled to create openings in the first-half. The only time they worked Craig Samson was through some inventive play between Emerson Hyndman and Kenny Miller, the Well goalkeeper beating way the effort from the edge of the box.

The second half saw the Rangers pressure build and build. Hyndman and Miller were unsurprisingly involved in Rangers’ best chance, which came four minutes after the break. The former played it to the latter who spun and sent an incsive pass behind the Well defence to meet the run of Lee Wallace. The marauding left-back’s shot was goal bound but Samson took enough pace off the effort to allow it to be cleared off the line.

The same trio combined as Rangers eventually broke through. Hyndman, so influential throughout, got possession in front of the Steelmen’s backline and clocked the run of Wallace behind Richard Tait. The American slid a pass through but Wallace’s centre was comically passed-up by Martyn Waghorn, but the Englishman’s touch inadvertently sent the ball to Miller at the back post who had the simplest of finishes.

Rangers’ dominance continued and they grabbed a deserved second. Hyndman, the best player on the park, showed tremendous energy levels to burst into the box before displaying the necessary composure to thump a shot past Craig Samson.