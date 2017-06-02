Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena in Glasgow for Rangers medical

Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena has arrived in Glasgow for a medical ahead of his expected move to Rangers.

The 27-year-old told reporters at the airport in his homeland that he was on his way to fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe and thanked Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha - who managed in Mexico with Santos Laguna - for making it possible.

It is thought he has agreed a three-year deal with Rangers but the deal hinges on him completing his medical successfully and obtaining a work permit.

Pena has scored seven goals in 19 internationals and joined Chivas from Leon for a reported fee of about £7million in December 2015 - but he was loaned back to his former club a year later.

The attacking player looks set to join Portugal defender Bruno Alves and former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack in joining Caixinha’s new-look Rangers.