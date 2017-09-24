Martin Canning frustrated by Accies’ fine form but lost points

Hamilton manager Martin Canning says he cannot be too upset with his team’s form but admits they must start earning their reward by getting points on the board.

Accies were the dominant side in the first half against St Johnstone and took a deserved lead with Greg Docherty’s 24th-minute strike.

However, the visitors succumbed to an improving Saints side and leaked an equaliser just three minutes after the break when Steven MacLean was granted far too much space for a header and his finish from the rebound.

Hamilton could still have gone on to win the match as they created opportunities of their own but, instead, it was Murray Davidson’s header six minutes from time that earned the hosts all three points in a 3-1 win.

Canning said after a third consecutive defeat: “I can’t keep sitting here saying the same thing – we’re playing well but not winning games. That’s got to improve.

“We’ve got enough on the pitch and we have to be more clinical at both ends. MacLean finds space in the box and we need to make sure he is picked up. He has ten yards of space to score the important equaliser. We talked about the importance of picking Davidson up in the box and we haven’t done either of those two things.

“Technically, from my point, of view we didn’t deserve to take anything from it because we didn’t do the things I am asking them to go and do.

“But in terms of the performance, when I calm down and watch it back, there will be stuff I can take from it.”

Saints manager Tommy Wright had been angered by Davidson on his last outing after the midfielder lasted only until half-time against Hibernian before being substituted because of illness.

However, he was thrilled with the 29-year-old’s display on this occasion.

“His goal epitomises him because he’s back making a tackle in his own box a minute earlier, then the next thing he’s doing is bursting into the box to score the winner,” Wright said.

“That sums Murray up. His aggression and determination made the goal.”