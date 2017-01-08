Marks out of 10 for every Scottish Premiership signing so far

Through a series of 12 seperate articles, Craig Fowler rated and reviewed every single singing made by Scottish Premiership clubs this season prior to the January transfer window.

To access the article of your favourite team, click one of the links below. For those of you unfazed by spoliers, underneath is a list of the top 10.

Aberdeen

Celtic

Dundee

Hamilton

Hearts (written by Joel Sked)

Inverness CT

Kilmarnock

Motherwell

Partick Thistle

Rangers

Ross County

St Johnstone

THE TOP TEN SIGNINGS SO FAR

Richard Foster (St Johnstone) - 8/10

Christopher Routis (Ross County) - 8

Remi Matthews/Gary Woods (Hamilton) - 8

Souleymane Coulibaly (Kilmarnock) - 8

Richard Tait (Motherwell) - 8

Joe Lewis (Aberdeen) - 9

Marcus Haber (Dundee) - 9

Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) - 9

Scott Sinclair (Celtic) - 9

Moussa Dembele (Celtic) - 10