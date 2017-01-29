Mark Warburton won’t talk about HP-bid for Jak Alnwick

Rangers manager Mark Warburton refused to be drawn on a reported £250,000 bid for Port Vale keeper Jak Alnwick following his side’s 2-0 win at Motherwell yesterday. The League One club’s failure to accept the Ibrox club’s instalment schedule is believed to be holding up a move for the 23-year-old, but Warburton would give no details on the bid. “We never discuss our business,” he said. “We are linked with so many players. Apparently, I have signed 17 players in the window. Let’s wait and see. When something is completed, then we’ll talk about it.”

Warburton cast his mind forward to Wednesday’s visit to Tynecastle after late goals from Kenny Miller and Emerson Hyndman had supplied his side with three points that moved them ahead of Aberdeen again, having been pushed down to third the night before by the 3-0 home defeat of Dundee by a Dons side who have played a game fewer than their Ibrox rivals.

The Englishman declared his team have “unfinished business” at Tynecastle following the 2-0 loss there two months ago their last defeat on the road, and the low point of the season. “We can’t control what goes on away from us,” he said of Aberdeen’s fourth straight win. “It’s about us focusing on Rangers. Another tough game on Wednesday night, a very good challenge and some unfinished business from earlier in the season so we have to go there and deliver a performance.”

Meanwhile, Warburton, pictured right, was in no mood to link Kenny Miller’s performance – and his fourth goal in three games – to the need to tie the 37-year-old down on a new contract. He also praised the efforts of Rangers other scorer Emerson Hyndman, the 20-year-old on-loan Bournemouth midfielder the most influential performer at Fir Park. “It’s not about new contracts,” he said. “With Kenny it’s just about being the best you can be and enjoying a game of football. He’s a role model for that reason every day at training.

“[Hyndman] trains really well, he’s a very mature young player. He left at home at 15 and comes to Europe. He’s seen it early and is a very talented young player.”

Warburton added: “I am very thankful to Eddie Howe and Bournemouth for trusting us with him. He’s positive, his first thought is playing forward, it’s the sign of a very good player. To make his [full] debut in that manner, I am delighted.”