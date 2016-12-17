Mark Warburton hopeful Martyn Waghorn won’t leave in January

Mark Warburton is hopeful Martyn Waghorn will commit his long-term future to Rangers despite having lost his status as a regular starter for the Ibrox club this season.

The striker made an eye-catching return to Warburton’s side last night, scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies at the SuperSeal Stadium which consolidated Rangers’ hold on second place in the Premiership table.

It was Waghorn’s first start since mid-October and his first goals for the club since September. The 26-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract with Rangers and turned down the offer of a new deal earlier this season. Both Bristol City and Fulham have been linked with moves for the player next month.

“I don’t want to lose any of my players but we’re realistic,” said Rangers manager Warburton. “We know full well that if certain bids come in and players get their heads turned, [they could go].

“All we can say is that we don’t want to lose anyone and if we do, we lose them on our terms as opposed to the rival club’s terms. That’s our promise to the supporters.

“The talks are ongoing with all the players. That’s how it has to be. It’s an ongoing dialogue. I think Martyn enjoys playing for Rangers. He’s a top professional, his family are settled and Martyn, as all the other players are, is wanted here at Rangers. Long may that continue.

“Martyn didn’t show us anything tonight we didn’t know. I see him day in, day out. Look at Joe Dodoo, Michael O’Halloran, Harry Forrester and Kenny Miller – they give us options.

“I could have played any of those four instead of Waggy and it’s great to have that option. But Waggy came back, he has been patient and he showed how good he can be tonight.”