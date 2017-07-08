Linfield 1 - 4 Hearts: 16-year-old Harry Cochrane nets in win

All three of Hearts Northern Irish internationalists started at Windsor Park as Hearts strolled to a 4-1 victory over Linfield.

Youngster Harry Cochrane, who netted his first senior goal for the club, joined Aaron Hughes, Michael Smith and Kyle Lafferty in what was a strong starting XI from Ian Cathro.

Harry Cochrane celebrates his goal to draw Hearts level. Picture: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

The travelling Edinburgh contingent thought they were celebrating Lafferty’s first goal within ten minutes, taking a few seconds to realise the number nine had only hit the side netting of Roy Carroll’s goal.

It was the home supporters on their feet soon after, when captain Jamie Mulgrew stepped on to a bouncing ball on the edge of the area and drilled it low past Jack Hamilton in to the bottom corner.

The Jambos restored parity on the 25 minute mark. Don Cowie teed up Cochrane, who’s low drive found the bottom left-hand corner after a deflection wrong-footed Carroll.

Cowie then went close himself, trying to find the top corner after Jamie Walker had played him in, but is effort drifted just over.

The same combination brought a second Hearts goal ten minutes before the break, Cowie delivering the corner that Walker nodded in.

Hearts were controlling proceedings by this stage, and Carroll had to get down sharply to prevent Isma Goncalves extending their lead with an overhead kick.

Cathro’s side picked up where they left off after the interval, and Carroll had to stand tall to block Walker’s shot after skipping past two defenders in the area.

Linfield had barely gotten close to troubling Jack hamilton since taking the lead, but he had to backpedal and ensure Niall Quinn’s looping effort didn’t drop in at the back post.

Hearts responded with a third goal. Prince Buaben slid a ball in to Conclaves, who rolled his man before placing the ball across Carroll in to the far corner.

Sub Jamie Brandon came close to matching Cochrane with a first senior goal, but sent a left footed shot just wide.

There was time for one more goal, and Cole Stockton got his second in three pre-season games when he slammed home after Martin’s free-kick attempt fell nicely for him.

Linfield: Carroll (Deane 73), Mitchell (C Stewart 74), Stafford (Robinson 45), Haughey (Glendinning 74), M Clarke (R Clarke 69), Millar (Fallon 69), Mulgrew (Casement 74), Lowry (Burns 69), Garrett, Stewart (Smyth 45), Waterworth (Quinn 45).

Hearts: Hamilton, Smith (Brandon 68), Grzelak (Smith-Brown 68), Nowak, Hughes (Petkov 80), Berra, Walker (Stockton), Cowie (Buaben 45), Lafferty (Sammon 80), Cochrane (Martin 60), Gonclaves (Currie 74).

Referee: Stephen Taylor

Attendance: 1854