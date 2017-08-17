Legendary commentator Martin Tyler refers to Rangers as ‘new club’

Have your say

Legendary Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has endeared himself to Celtic fans after referring to rivals Rangers as a “new club”.

Working for Fox Sports covering Celtic’s 5-0 Champions League victory over Astana, Tyler drifted on to the topic of Scottish football in recent years.

As Celtic knocked the ball around in defence during the second half, Tyler spoke of the demise of “old Rangers”.

He said: “The history of Scottish football as you know it.

“The demise of the old Rangers and the demotion to start again as a new club and finally got themselves back to make the Old Firm games, which were badly missed.”

