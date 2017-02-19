Lee McCulloch won’t depart from Kilmarnock’s cup plan

Lee McCulloch will not deviate from departed Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark’s preparations for the visit of Aberdeen.

McCulloch admitted the loss of Clark to Bury on Wednesday came as a major surprise as the former Rangers captain has found himself in caretaker charge for the second February running.

The 38-year-old led Killie to a William Hill Scottish Cup draw at Ibrox last season and won against another former club, Motherwell, as he and Peter Leven deployed some tactical changes following the exit of Gary Locke.

This time, with only three days’ training time before in-form Aberdeen arrive at Rugby Park, McCulloch decided that stability and continuity were the way to go on the back of a three-match unbeaten run.

And any result would be a bonus given Kilmarnock’s woeful recent record against the Dons, who travel to Ayrshire on the back of a 7-2 defeat of Motherwell on Wednesday.

Aberdeen have won the last 12 games between the two teams, triumphing 4-0 on each of their last two visits to Rugby Park, and winning the most recent Pittodrie meeting 5-1.

McCulloch, who has shelved discussions over his long-term situation until next week, said: “Everything happened really, really quickly so it has not given us much time to think.

“Nothing has changed from the schedule that Lee Clark had up.

“I still see this as his week, nothing has changed, so the continuity of the week will be there.

“It will be the same game plan that we spoke about at the start of the week.”