Lee McCulloch acted out Rangers star’s role in dressing room

Lee McCulloch acted out Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn’s role as he discussed tactics in Kilmarnock’s dressing room, Rory McKenzie revealed.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Killie interim boss McCulloch had the changing area floor made into a ‘mini pitch’ during a refurbishment as he sought another way to get his point across.

McCulloch used it ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with the Light Blues last week, which ended in a goalless draw, to explain to his players how they could stop the Gers attacker.

McKenzie, who will see a specialist about his knee injury on Thursday, said: “We walked in against Rangers and Jig (McCulloch) just went through a few things to do with tactics.

“We didn’t quite stand in the area but he told us about, I think it was say Waghorn, cutting in from this side. He used it in a game-related scenario.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rodgers to get £15m war chest | Second place means ‘nothing’ at Rangers | Foran for the chop?

“He used himself (to explain). He was Waghorn and told us where he wants the ball and where he will be, and how he cuts inside.

“I can fully understand why it is there. Visually it is important.

“I am sure in the last three or four home games this season he will need to use it again.

“The dressing room needed a wee uplift and it looks really good.”

McKenzie, speaking at Rugby Park where the SPFL Trust ‘Trusted Trophy Tour’ stopped, is not too concerned about his injury.

He said: “I will see a specialist tomorrow. I don’t think it is too bad. I got a bang just before the Inverness game and it flared up.

“It’s not too serious. The worst-case scenario, hopefully three weeks, but we will wait and see what he says.”

READ MORE - Jonatan Johansson: I couldn’t turn down Rangers