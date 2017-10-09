Ladbrokes ridicule Scottish football - which it sponsors

The Scottish Professional Football League has been mocked by its own sponsor Ladbrokes on Twitter.

The tweet by Ladborkes sneering at Scottish football before it was later deleted.

The bookmaker’s official account sent out a tweet responding to comments made by BT pundit and former Celtic star Chris Sutton regarding the England national team.

The divisive Sutton said that England “are so poor” that he would “rather watch Scotland”. Ladbrokes hit back with the sneering comment “yes it’s bad, but is it THAT bad?”, accompanied with an emoji with its mouth zipped shut.

Scottish football fans were quick to pick up on the tweet, slamming the bookmakers for making such a comment about a nation’s football it invests in.

Ladbrokes signed a two-year deal with the SPFL ahead of the 2015/2016 to become its title sponsor after the league were without one since 2013. The deal includes rights across all four leagues and 42 clubs and was the biggest ever of its kind in Scottish football.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that they had extended their sponsorship until the end of the 2017/2018 season.

The tweet has been deleted.