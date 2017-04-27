Ladbrokes extend their sponsorship of Scottish Football

Ladbrokes have confirmed that they have extended their sponsorship of Scottish football for another season.

Ladbrokes signed up as the SPFL’s main sponsor in July 2015. The partnership has now been extended to run until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The betting firm say the two companies have “enjoyed the benefits of their partnership” and are “looking forward to ensuring the coming season is the most successful yet”.

Jim Mullen, CEO of Ladbrokes Coral said: “When we announced our sponsorship in 2015 we made a clear commitment to invest in the very heart of Scottish football.

“We are passionate about the game and our love of football has helped to make the past two seasons hugely rewarding.

“Our customers and colleagues know that Ladbrokes and Scottish football make great partners and we are proud to extend our partnership with the SPFL.”

