Kilmarnock squad hit by tonsillitis bug ahead of Motherwell clash

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch may have to change his plans for Saturday’s match against Motherwell after a tonsillitis bug swept through Rugby Park.

Midfielder Adam Frizzell missed Scotland Under-21’s win over Holland on Tuesday as a result of the infection and along with a number of other players could yet sit out the trip to Fir Park as a result.

Striker Kris Boyd is also a doubt as he recovers from the hamstring strain he suffered during last month’s draw with Hamilton, Gary Dicker remains out with a stomach injury, although long-term absentee Greg Kiltie (ankle) is targeting a November return.

