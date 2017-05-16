Kilmarnock need more like Jamie MacDonald says Lee McCulloch

Lee McCulloch has praised the professionalism of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and insisted Kilmarnock need more like him next season.

MacDonald had been cooling his heels since January as Killie were compelled to play Newcastle loanee Freddie Woodman, but with Woodman away with England Under-20s, the former Hearts keeper returned last Saturday as Killie secured a 25th consecutive top-flight season with a 2-1 win over Inverness.

McCulloch said: “He was brilliant. With the attitude he’s got, even with the game time he’s missed, he’s still a winner.

“His attitude since he’s not played has been different class. He’s been a great professional, brilliant for the young boys to look up to.

“For him to come back in and produce the performance he did was brilliant. It would have been easy to throw the toys out of the pram but he’s been the ultimate professional.”

Having made Killie safe, McCulloch should become the permanent manager this week once certain conditions have been ironed out.

He feels Killie need some more experience next season to enhance the exciting group of youngsters at Rugby Park as he prepares to face former club Motherwell tonight.

He said: “The future really is good for Kilmarnock. It’s trying to get the right blend of youth and experience.

“We’ve got that at the moment but I still think we could be doing with a wee bit more experience around the young ones to help them out in pressure situations like the one we were in.”

Russell Griffiths is aiming to secure a Premiership future for himself as well as Motherwell in a pivotal week.

The on-loan Everton goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his second appearance on Saturday as Motherwell edged out Hamilton to leapfrog their Lanarkshire rivals. Following the 1-0 victory, ’Well could avoid a play-off when they host Kilmarnock while Hamilton are playing Ross County in Dingwall.

Griffiths made an impressive stop from Alex D’Acol with Saturday’s game goalless and the 21-year-old hopes to earn a long-term deal with Stephen Robinson’s side.

“It was great to play my second game and to come out with a clean sheet was even better,” said Griffiths, who joined Motherwell on loan in January after a temporary spell with Cheltenham.

“There was a big sigh of relief when the final whistle went. It was a nervous game to go into but the gaffer told me before the game not to be nervous, just to go out and play my game and show people what I can do.

“It was nice to make a save in an important game, it helps build my confidence up.

“It’s been a hard few months trying to get in the team but I have been patient and thankfully I have been able to play the last couple of games.

“I played 24 games on the bounce at Cheltenham. I knew I wasn’t coming up to be number one straight away, I knew I had to battle. I was hoping it would come a bit earlier but I’m happy now I’m playing and hoping I can see the season out strongly.

“I’m a free agent in the summer so hopefully everything goes well here and I can maybe sign here. I’m still waiting to hear back from Everton and what their plans are. We’ll get the next few games out the way and see where we stand and take it from there.

“Obviously, depending on results, how I perform will contribute a lot to what happens with me next season.”