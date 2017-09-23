Kilmarnock 1 - 1 Dundee: Killie rue Boyd’s late miss

Kilmarnock captain Gordon Greer atoned for his early blunder by rescuing a point against Dundee.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui netted in the fourth minute after Greer had gifted possession to the visitors, but the 36-year-old defender secured a 1-1 draw when he fired home after a 64th-minute corner.

Both sides searched for a winner and El Bakhtaoui hit the bar with a spectacular effort before substitute Kris Boyd missed a great last-gasp chance for the hosts at Rugby Park.

The draw leaves Kilmarnock still looking for their first Ladbrokes Premiership victory of the season after they conceded the opening goal for the sixth time in their seven matches.

It was also the fifth match this season in which Kilmarnock have lost a goal inside the first 10 minutes and the damage was largely self-inflicted.

Greer lost control of the ball inside his penalty area and, although he scrambled on the ground to stop the immediate danger, Dundee kept the pressure on. Roarie Deacon’s cross was laid on by Scott Allan for A-Jay Leitch-Smith, whose effort was saved by Jamie MacDonald, but El Bakhtaoui was on hand to convert the rebound from close range.

Lee Erwin launched a one-man mission to haul his team back into the game, but Scott Bain made four first-half saves from the lone striker, mostly from long range but once blocking with his feet after the former Motherwell man was played clean through soon after the opener.

Killie were wasteful with a series of free-kicks in the final third, but they threatened twice late in the half, Kevin Holt blocking Adam Frizzell’s strike before Bain saved Stuart Findnlay’s header from a Jordan Jones corner.

Dundee were comfortable in the opening stages of the second period and home manager Lee McCulloch made a tactical change, bringing on Boyd for Frizzell and switching to two up front.

The new approach paid dividends inside 60 seconds. Boyd headed Jones’ deep corner back across goal for Greer to drive home from eight yards.

The game became more stretched as both sides chased a winner. Rory McKenzie went on a good run, but shot weakly at Bain with Boyd yelling for a square pass.

El Bakhtaoui came closer with a strike from almost 30 yards which was tipped on to the crossbar by MacDonald.

Boyd had a glorious chance when Erwin’s cross found him unmarked, but the ball would not come down quickly enough for the striker and he screwed a left-footed volley well wide with the last kick of the game.