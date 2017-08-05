Kevin Thomson: Robbie Keane was running scared in Old Firm game

Kevin Thomson has said Republic of Ireland’s leading scorer Robbie Keane was “sh***ing himself” when the duo clashed during an Old Firm encounter.

Speaking to dedicated Rangers podcast Heart and Hand, the former Rangers midfielder spoke about the battle with the former Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic striker.

Thomson, now retired, had been fired up by Walter Smith prior to the Ibrox clash, which Rangers won 1-0, Maurice Edu eventually bundling in a 93rd minute winner after Thomson had sent in the corner.

Now running his own coaching academy, the 32-year-old hadn’t pinpointed Keane but was given extra motivation to put a tackle on him after the now Atletico de Kolkata forward called him a “p***k”.

The former Hibs player explained in detail to host David Edgar in the podcast’s exclusive interview: “I never earmarked Robbie Keane, anyone was getting it. It just so happened to be him.

“What made me rage more, which was probably the worst thing for Robbie, he’d pulled my jersey after I clattered him and he’d pulled me down toward him. I pushed him away. He said something. He called me like a wee p***k or something. As he was running back, I told him he was f***ing getting it again.

“The ball went out and then went to Scotty [Brown]. I went tearing out because someone else was getting it as well.”

“I swear, f***, I was like a bull now, I was going for him this time. He started talking to me through the game. Hand on heart, Robbie Keane’s a wonderful player. He doesn’t give two monkeys about Kevin Thomson – I understand that.

“But he was s****ing himself that day. Every time I went near him I told him you’re f***ing getting it.

“Not normally many people get my back up. Some of the things he said to me, he made me rage.”