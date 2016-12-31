Kenny Miller: Rangers will defeat Celtic this season

Kenny Miller remains confident that Rangers can find a way to post a victory over Celtic – despite a third defeat of the season against their arch rivals yesterday.

Miller, who scored the game’s opener in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat, had a late chance to secure a point but hit the post from close range with ten minutes left. The teams will meet at least a further two times before the end of the campaign.

Miller said: “Of course we can beat Celtic this season, there’s no doubt about that. Listen, they’re on an incredible run. They’ve won 15 (league) games on the bounce, it’s an unbelievable run at any level.

“But we had a real opportunity to beat them today, especially at 1-0. In that part of the game, it felt as comfy as you possibly can be in an Old Firm game. So we’re disappointed to lose the goal in the way we did.”

Moussa Dembele struck a powerful volley to equalise after 34 minutes and Scott Sinclair scored what proved the winning goal with 20 minutes left.

“We’ve lost a proud home record for this team, undefeated in 15 months at home and we definitely didn’t want to give it up today,” added Miller. “Over the balance of the game, the way we started we were pretty comfortable. So we’re really disappointed on a lot of fronts, personally, for the team, for the fans who showed up again and their support, which was outstanding and is never taken for granted.”

Miller’s late chance came at the end of a flowing passage of play started by Barrie McKay but the former Scotland striker could only steer his effort against a post from the edge of the six-yard box. He took full responsibility for the miss.

“I never got good contact on it to be honest, it was more off my heel rather than the inside of my foot,” said Miller. “You see them creep in the far corner but I never got great contact on it. I’m really disappointed with it as it should have been 2-2. I thought wee Barrie was superb and a real threat all day, he ghosted past two or three players before he released Andy (Halliday) and Andy’s was an inch perfect pass.

“It was just one of those things,” he added. “It came off my heel and that puts it a little bit wider than it should have been and unfortunately it just hit the post.”