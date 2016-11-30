Kenny Miller: Hearts the first side to make us go long

Kenny Miller praised the efforts of his side’s opponents as Rangers were defeated comfortably at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Two goals from Robbie Muirhead sealed the victory and, although Rangers had a goal disallowed for offside at 1-0, there was no doubting the superior side on the night.

Miller watched on helplessly from the other end of the field as Rangers were pressed out of their usual pass-it-out-from-the-back approach, forcing keeper Wes Foderingham to go long to the likes of Harry Forrester and Joe Dodoo.

The veteran striker went as far as to say it’s the first time he’s managed to see a side successfully do that to Rangers since Mark Warburton took charge of the team in the summer of 2015.

He said: “It was the first time since the manager came in that I felt we had to resort to going long straight away.

“The manager talks about finding solutions but we never found a way to play from the back.

“We couldn’t get into the flow of the game and it became a battle. I accept that when you go to Tynecastle but we usually can take that out of the equation. But tonight we couldn’t manage that. In terms of being up for a battle we weren’t really at the races.

“Saturday is now huge for us and there has to be a response. We keep talking about trying to get three wins in a row and so it’s back to the drawing board.

“But it’s a great game, Aberdeen at home, a chance to get back right on it against one of your main rivals for second spot.

“It’s a huge chance to get back on the horse but we’ll have to play a lot better than we did tonight.”

