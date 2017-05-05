Jozo Simunovic jokes about Kenny Miller tackle in promo video

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has made light of his crunching tackle on Rangers striker Kenny Miller in a promotional video for Magners.

In the short clip, team-mate Moussa Dembele begins by thanking Magners for his goal of the season award.

Simunovic, with much less vigour than the challenge he made on Miller in the recent Old Firm match, comes in and snatches the bottle from Dembele.

The Croatian states that the Magners bottle belongs to him for his “tackle of the season” award.

Rangers and Miller were incensed when referee John Beaton waved play-on following the centre-back’s tackle during the first half of Celtic’s 5-1 victory at Ibrox.

