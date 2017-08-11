Jon Daly will turn Hearts into a different animal - Lee McCulloch

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch expects his former team-mate Jon Daly to quickly turn Hearts into a “different animal”.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Daly takes interim charge of Hearts for a second game at Rugby Park on Saturday after suffering a 4-1 defeat by Celtic days after Ian Cathro was sacked.

McCulloch, whose own team suffered a heavy loss at Parkhead in midweek, believes little can be read into games against the champions.

But he believes his former Rangers colleague Daly will now make his mark.

“Having known Jon for all the years that I’ve known him, Hearts will be organised and they will play with a passion and an aggression,” McCulloch said.

“So it’s something we are going to need to match to get something out the game.

“Compared to last season, I think they will be a different animal under Jon Daly.

READ MORE - SPFL warn against fraud after £18k stolen online

“I was aware at the end of last season that people weren’t happy. But watching them last week against Celtic, I don’t think you can take anything out of that game because they are blowing everyone away at the moment.

“I think we’ll see Jon’s mark on the team on Saturday. I really do believe it will be a lot different to what the Hearts fans have been used to.”

Daly caused a stir at Parkhead when he hit back at Brendan Rodgers following the Celtic manager’s comments about Cathro’s tenure and the club’s recruitment policy.

“I have only been in the dressing room with Jon as a player and Jon always spoke his mind,” McCulloch said.

“Jon’s a winner and it looks like he is continuing to do that.”

Killie are aiming for their first points after a home defeat by St Johnstone and McCulloch is looking firmly ahead following their Betfred Cup exit at Celtic Park.

“We got beat 5-0 and it could have been more, so we have just tried to blank it out and kick on for the Hearts game,” he said.

READ MORE - 11 long-range SPFL stunners to rival Kieran Tierney’s goal