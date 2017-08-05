Jon Daly isn’t a manager says Brendan Rodgers who stands by Hearts comments

Brendan Rodgers has responded to comments made by Hearts interim coach Jon Daly who had said the Celtic boss knows nothing about the club’s structure.

The Celtic boss was asked about an unwritten rule when talking about other managers and clubs. However, he took the opportunity to hit back at Daly, following his side’s 4-1 defeat of the Edinburgh side.

“Well he hasn’t become a manager yet so wait until he becomes a manager and then he will know the rules of the game then,” Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

The situation arose after Rodgers had queried the Gorgie club’s football operation, saying he had empathy for Ian Cathro due to the confusing nature of the club’s recruitment. It was comments the Northern Irishman is standing by.

“One hundred and fifty percent,” he said. “I was purely asked a question in relation to the operation there, but it’s no problem. My feeling was for support for young Ian Cathro who I felt was dealt harshly with but I’ve got no issue, there’s no problem.

“I hope Jon goes on and gets the job. I’ll always be open and say what I feel so that doesn’t change. So yeah, I say and believes in what I say one hundred and fifty per cent.”

