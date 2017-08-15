John Beaton and Craig Thomson to referee Championship fixtures

John Beaton and Craig Thomson appear to have been dropped to take charge of Championship fixtures this weekend following their contentious decisions at the weekend.

Beaton faced criticism after showing Ryan Jack a red card as Rangers went down 3-2 at home to Hibernian, while Craig Thomson sent off three Motherwell players as they lost 4-1 to St Johnstone.

Of the four red cards handed out between the duo, three are set to be appealed.

Beaton will take charge Dunfermline v Falkirk at East End Park, while Thomson will oversee Livingston v St Mirren at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

In the Premiership Willie Collum has been appointed to take charge of Rangers v Hearts at Ibrox and Nick Walsh will referee Celtic’s v Kilmarnock. Steven McLean is at Hibernian v Hamitlon, Kevin Clancy Aberdeen v Dundee and Barry Cook St Johnstone v Partick Thistle.