James Maddison envisioned late winner that sunk Rangers

Teenage Aberdeen teenage hero James Maddison claims his stunning set-piece winner against Rangers was all part of a master plan.

The 19-year-old on-loan Norwich forward stole the show when he climbed off the bench to fire home in stoppage time, sealing a 2-1 win over Mark Warburton’s struggling side at Pittodrie.

Rangers slumped into the bottom half of the Ladbrokes Premiership table, having managed just two wins from seven games.

Maddison said: “I’ve never scored a better goal than that - and I think it will be tough to beat. It was an unbelievable feeling because that’s what you dream of in the build-up to the game.

“There was a lot of hype around the match and you go through scenarios in your head and one of those was scoring the winning goal late on. That’s what happened - it was exactly as I planned.

“I knew that at 1-1 we might get a chance to win it and we did that with the free-kick.

“Was I nervous stepping up? No, I don’t get nervous because I have confidence in my ability. I knew I was able to stick it away and thankfully I did.

“I’m just buzzing with it, this was a massive game.”

