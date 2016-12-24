Ian Cathro vows to learn from Hearts defeat in Dundee

Ian Cathro has admitted Hearts threw away the chance to earn a first victory of his tenure on a painful night on Tayside for the young head coach.

He has promised fans of the Tynecastle club such carelessness won’t happen again.

Hearts took a 2-0 lead shortly after half-time but were stung by a Dundee comeback which saw the hosts secure the win with a goal from Marcus Haber in time added on at the end.

Hearts also saw midfielder Don Cowie carried off on a stretcher shortly after Dundee scored their first goal through Darren O’Dea and the visitors seemed to lose their way afterwards. Cowie left the field with his neck in a brace after a collision involving Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain and also O’Dea. He was undergoing checks in hospital last night.

Cathro is still looking for his first win after three games in charge. “Right now it is difficult but we have to remember we did good things,” he said.

“Ultimately we were entirely in charge of the game and we threw it away, full stop. I think I have all the lessons I need now. I don’t think that will happen again.

“When the game reaches a point where you have that position of dominance and that control then it is simply down to your management of game. What do you need for that? Leadership and strong mentality, and the understanding how to manage the game minute by minute. It was a bit unique with the break for the stoppage,” he added. “But we lost control. It was our mistakes.”

Dundee manager Paul Hartley was delighted with the win which sees his side move up to seventh place.

“We were very poor in the first half and could have been dead and buried,” he conceded. “But I think the players deserve credit because they went from being a team of individuals to a team in the second half.

“Once we scored I think the momentum went with us and we caused them a lot of problems by getting the ball into the box.”