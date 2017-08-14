How Neil Lennon celebrated Hibs’ goal against Rangers

Police received complaints for this goal celebration by Hibs boss Neil Lennon after his side equalised through Simon Murray in their 3-2 victory at Ibrox.

Lennon cupped his ears and made a gesture to the home fans in the wake of the goal, with some Rangers supporters criticising him for “inflammatory” actions.

What do you think? Did the ex-Celtic manager go too far? Or is this a case of sour grapes from the Ibrox support?

