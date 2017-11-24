Hibs star Simon Murray still on crest of a wave after derby

Hibernian striker Simon Murray admits he is still on a high after his Edinburgh derby winner.

Murray broke a seven-game drought with the only goal against Hearts last month and has since netted two more goals to take his Hibs tally to 13 goals since joining from Dundee United in the summer.

And the forward aims to take his confidence into today’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Hamilton.

Murray said: “It was a great night, my first derby and it couldn’t have gone any better getting a goal in three minutes. It’s one I will remember for my whole life. It was a great moment for me.

“I have had a great reception from the fans since I’ve been here but they obviously wanted to get one over on their rivals, which made it even better. But now I’m just concentrating on the next game. I am happy so hopefully I take it into the game on Saturday.”

Murray’s goal sparked a four-match winning streak but that came to an end with a last-gasp defeat against St Johnstone last weekend. He added: “The boys were all disappointed with the result, especially with the run we have been on. The boys just want to put it right.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham believes the unprecedented security of his new contract can help bring out the best in him.

Bingham this week extended his contract until the end of next season, days after playing a key role in the second goal in Hamilton’s 2-0 win over Rangers. Accies are looking to go five games unbeaten when they host Hibs and Bingham will go into the game with more confidence after his new deal.

The 24-year-old former Wigan, Mansfield and Hartlepool player said: “It’s a positive because now I can focus on my football even more now. At previous clubs I have always had one-year deals. Now is probably the longest I’ve been given at a team. It’s nice to have that security and not worry about what’s happening at the end of the season. I feel like this club can bring the best out in me. It’s just a matter of time.”