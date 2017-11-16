Hibs fans petition Easter Road board demanding answers on Rangers

Have your say

Over a thousand Hibs fans have signed a petition calling for the club’s board to answer a series of questions relating to Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

The Easter Road hierarchy released a statement earlier this year calling for fans of Scottish football to move on from the debate of Rangers using EBTs.

A number of Hibs supporters believed the board acted without consulting the fans, with a small protest banner unveiled at the first home game after the statement, a 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

With fans set to meet with chairman Rod Petrie at a Q&A, the petition has called for clarification on a few issues, including the fiercely debated topic of Rangers being the “same club” after the 2012 liquidation of oldco Rangers, the current levels of debt at Ibrox, and why Dave King was granted “fit and proper person” status by the SFA.

So far over 2,000 fans have signed the petition on the change.org website.

