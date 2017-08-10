Hibs cup final defeat not a source of motivation for Rangers

Rangers’ dramatic William Hill Scottish Cup final defeat to Hibernian will not be used as motivation by Gers boss Pedro Caixinha for Saturday’s clash at Ibrox.

The clubs have not met since May 21, 2016, when a David Gray header in stoppage time gave Hibs a historic 3-2 victory which preceded a pitch invasion resulting in numerous arrests.

Ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Neil Lennon’s newly promoted side, Caixinha, who took over from former Light Blues manager Mark Warburton in March, was asked if the final would be used to fire up his side.

“No,” said the Portuguese boss, who revealed captain Lee Wallace will have a scan on a leg injury which led to Lee Hodson taking over before the 6-0 Betfred Cup final win over Dunfermline at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

“Football is a moment, there are no two games played the same way.

“The contest is different, what was to be fought for is totally different, so we just want to focus on the three points that we want to take, that’s all.

“My concern is to prepare the team, recover the players and make them ready for a strong start at 3pm on Saturday.”

