Hearts v Rangers among four Premiership fixtures rescheduled

Hearts’ rearranged league match with Rangers at Tynecastle will take place on Wednesday, November 30, and be shown live by BT Sport.

The clubs had been due to meet on Friday, October 21, but that fixture was postponed due to Rangers’ involvement in the Betfred League Cup.

The Scottish Professional Football League have now announced a new date for the game, which is sure to be a high-octane occasion.

It will be Rangers’ first visit to Tynecastle as a top-flight club since their financial collapse in 2012.

Meanwhile, two Celtic home matches have been given new dates. The postponed match with Partick Thistle in August, which Celtic requested off to participate in the International Champions Cup, will go ahead on December 20. The visit of Hamilton, postponed because of the Betfred Cup match with Rangers, has been rescheduled for the week before.

Motherwell’s trip to Aberdeen, originally supposed to take place on October 22, the same day Derek McInnes’ side meet Morton in the Betfred Cup semi-finals, will also occur on December 13.

