Hearts target Steve McClaren to take role in Israel - reports

Hearts are set to miss out on Steve McClaren with the former England manager ready to take on a coaching consultant role with Maccabi Tel Aviv, reports suggest.

The 56-year-old had been installed as the bookies’ favourite to replace Ian Cathro as head coach. However, he has met with the Israeli side and is poised to join the management team.

Maccabi, who last won the league in 2015 and are in the Europa League qualifiers, are managed by Jordi Cruyff.

It has been reported that Hearts were keen to open talks with McClaren as they seek a more experienced coach to lead the team following the departure of Cathro five days before the start of the season.

McClaren has substantial coaching and managing experience, working under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, leading Middlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final, spells with Newcastle United and Derby County, as well as an ill-fated tenure as England manager.

He has managed abroad with Wolfsburg in Germany and had two spells with Dutch side Twente, who he led to the Eredivise title in 2010.

Jon Daly is expected to remain in interim charge for the weekend’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers,