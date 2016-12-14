Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen delighted with English interest

Bjorn Johnsen has revealed that he is delighted that English clubs are keeping tabs on his progress at Hearts.

The American was named Ladbrokes Player of the Month for November after he netted two of his four goals this season in a win over Motherwell and followed that up with an eye-catching performance as Hearts defeated Rangers in the capital.

That display made some English scouts and managers take notice. Derby County boss Steve McClaren, who was at the game, admitted the striker was one of the players who had impressed him and Swansea have also been credited with an interest.

Johnsen revels in the attention. He said: “You always want recognition and want big clubs to come and pick you up but right now I am focused here and I can’t tell you what will happen.

“I am really pleased that clubs down south are looking at me and that is what my aspiration is, to play there or in a big league.

“The Scottish league right now is on a high and people are watching us so that is a good thing for everyone.

“[John] Souttar is being watched as well and Callum [Paterson] is always being watched so when Callum is being watched, we are all being watched.”