Hearts make 14,000 Murrayfield tickets available to Rangers fans

Hearts will allocate up to 14,000 tickets to Rangers supporters for the Ladbrokes Premiership match between the clubs at BT Murrayfield on October 28.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Rangers are planning to bring a large support to the capital and have been told as many as 14,000 away fans will be accommodated at the home of Scottish Rugby, which has a 67,000 capacity.

Hearts have initially handed the Glasgow club just over 4,000 tickets for the 12.30pm kick-off, with extra batches available on demand until the 14,000 limit is reached. Provided Rangers take their full allocation, the match will see the largest away support for a domestic Hearts home fixture in modern times.

Aberdeen brought 7,000 fans to the Capital earlier this month as Hearts played their first game at BT Murrayfield in ten years in front of a 24,248 crowd. They are to host St Johnstone there on October 21 and then Rangers a week later whilst Tynecastle undergoes redevelopment.

They are due to return to Gorgie against Kilmarnock on Sunday, November 5, when the stadium’s new £12million main stand is to officially open.

