Hearts given Tynecastle Park go-ahead to face Partick Thistle

Hearts will run out at Tynecastle Park in front of the new Main Stand for the first time on Sunday after being given the go-ahead to play Partick Thistle subject to a final 8am safety check.

The new stand faced a strenuous inspection on Saturday with permission to proceed only rubber-stamped late on Saturday evening by City of Edinburgh Council safety officers who granted the safety certificate.

The noon inspection flagged up work that was required to be carried out before the go-ahead could be confirmed. That arrived after 9pm.

The club’s statement said: “The club is delighted to announce that we have our temporary occupation certificate for the new stand.

“Subject to a final safety check at 8am, the game will kick off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

“We thank you all for your patience.”

Hearts were originally meant to open the Main Stand, built at a cost of around £14 million, in September when they welcomed Aberdeen to the capital. That date was revised to 5 November for the clash with Kilmarnock.

However, both fixtures were moved to BT Murrayfield where Hearts have played four times, winning one, drawing one and losing twice.

The renovation has been beset with issues, namely the debacle surrounding the ordering of the seats. Yet, the club were desperate to get the game on, with work being carried out frantically around the clock.

Once fully completed the stand will include state-of-the-art dressing rooms, media facilities, hospitality suites, a Skyline restaurant and a piazza area outside. That not due for completion until summer 2018, when it is expected to be fully operational on every level.

