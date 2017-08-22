Hearts chief Scot Gardiner to leave Tynecastle

Scot Gardiner is to step down from his position as chief operating officer of Hearts at the end of this month.

The 52-year-old, who joined the Gorgie club three years ago shortly after Ann Budge took ownership in the aftermath of the club’s recovery from administration, is understood to be leaving for personal reasons.

News of Gardiner’s departure comes just three weeks after Hearts sacked Ian Cathro as head coach following a calamitous eight-month spell in charge for the 31-year-old.

As Hearts continue their search for Cathro’s replacement, with interim head coach Jon Daly currently joined on a four-man shortlist by Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Billy Davies, they were also forced to reschedule the opening of their new £12 million main stand at Tynecastle.

Budge admitted the club had “dropped the ball” and were to blame for the failure to order seats for the stand within the proper timescale. Hearts will now have to play three of their home fixtures at Murrayfield over the coming weeks before finally returning to Tynecastle on 5 November when they play Kilmarnock.

Gardiner, ex-commercial manager at Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur, spent two years as chief executive of Dundee before joining Budge’s executive management team at Hearts.

He worked closely with Budge and director of football Craig Levein in rebuilding the club through their successful title-winning campaign in the Championship in 2014-15, followed by a third-place Premiership finish and European qualification on their return to the top flight the following season.