Hearts 2 - 0 Rangers: How players from each side rated

Marks out of ten for each and every player as Hearts dominated Rangers en route to victory at Tynecastle.

HEARTS

Jack Hamilton - 7

Didn’t really have anything to do, though he did show quickness off his line on a couple of occasions in the first half to stop Joe Dodoo putting the centre-backs under pressure.

Callum Paterson - 8

Provided width on the right from deep and played a part in the second goal, charging forward before laying on to Jamie Walker who crossed for Robbie Muirhead to finish. His long throws were also a threat.

John Souttar - 7

A couple of iffy passes and a mistake near the end of the first half almost led to a chance for Harry Forrester, but otherwise kept his composure well and stayed solid against the Rangers attack.

Igor Rossi - 8

Steeled himself for the match after the death of his friend Josimar in the Chapecoense air disaster. He never put a foot wrong all night and dealt with (what little) Rangers had to throw at him.

Faycal Rherras - 8

Battled well at the back and should have been awarded a late penalty when Michael O’Halloran brought him down. Gets an extra point for a superb goal-line clearance, his fourth in the space of a week. It’s becoming his speciality.

Perry Kitchen - 7

Like the centre-backs, he had a quieter game than he would have been expecting, as Rangers barely made the ball stick in the Hearts half. Accurate in possession and did his defensive duties when asked of him.

Don Cowie - 8

The ball didn’t always drop for him, but his stamina in the centre of the park was something to beyond. He always seemed to be at the thick of the action and covered every blade of grass.

Jamie Walker - 8

Had a few excellent touches in and around the penalty area and fired off a couple of goal-bound shots that were blocked. Laid on the second goal for Muirhead at the back post.

Arnaud Djoum - 9

Started with a pretty sub-par opening 25 minutes, but once he found his touch the ball just seemed to stick to him. Between the half-hour mark and the last 10 minutes, when Hearts tired as a team, he was the best player on the park. Really drove his side forward from midfield.

Robbie Muirhead - 8

Providing some much-needed width on the left side and made clever runs to the back post, where he was able to net both of his side’s goals.

Bjorn Johnsen - 9

Tremendous performance in the lone striker role. Hearts’ gameplan was about getting balls up quickly to the striker and getting bodies in support, and boy did it work. He showed off his full range of qualities in the match: his height, technique, pace and ability to link with team-mates. On another day he may have had a hat-trick, but had to settle for an assist at the opener.

Subs

Prince Buaben - 6 - Added some fresh legs to the midfield as Hearts successfully saw the game out.

Liam Smith - 5 - Almost scored an instant OG, though no fault of his own.

Conor Sammon - n/a - No time

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 7

Made a terrific stop from Johnsen and several other saves you’d expect a decent keeper to make. Gets deducted a point for some pretty poor distribution.

James Tavenier - 4

Aside from having his side’s only pop at goal in the first 44 minutes, he provided nothing to the attack. At the other end, he failed to properly track the run of Muirhead for the first, and was caught too far up the park for the second.

Rob Kiernan - 5

The centre-back struggled against Johnsen’s movement, strength and technique, and his distribution from the back left a lot to be desired.

Danny Wilson - 6

Played better than his centre-back partner, though not by much. This is a unit that needs Clint Hill’s organisation and leadership to function at a Premiership level.

Lee Wallace - 6

Rangers’ best defender on the night and made plenty of runs down the left flank. Still did little to influence the game, however.

Andy Halliday - 5

Tried his best and got stuck in defensively, but a few of his passes were wayward to say the least. Must have been wondering why Matt Crooks was further forward while the natural attacker kept his position in front of the back four.

Jason Holt - 5

Often so important to the way Rangers like to pass and move the football, it says a lot for the team’s performance that Holt was anonymous for most of the game.

Matt Crooks - 5

It was a surprise to see Crooks in the starting XI and an even bigger surprise to see him pushed forward in the midfield trio rather than Halliday. Unsurprisingly, he was ineffective going forward.

Harry Forrester - 5

Seemed to be granted a free role between the Rangers attack and midfield, but it wasn’t much use when Foderingham sought him out with continuous long balls. Hooked near the hour.

Joe Dodoo - 4

Was unlucky that his goal, which was a good strike, was chalked off because of Forrester’s positioning in front of the goalkeeper. However, it doesn’t change the fact that, as a striker looking to hold the ball up, he offered very little throughout.

Kenny Miller - 6

Showed his experience to direct traffic before attempting the low shot which led to Dodoo’s “goal”, but another who struggled to get to grips with the game.

Subs

Michael O’Halloran - 6 - Won a couple of fouls but lucky not to concede a late penalty.

Barrie McKay - 5 - Did little of note after coming on as a substitute.

Joe Garner - 8 - Played only half an hour and was clearly Rangers best player on the night. Unlucky not to score with two efforts as the game entered stoppage time.