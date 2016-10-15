Hearts 2 - 0 Dundee: Bjorn Johnsen scores his first goal

Hearts remain third after a 2-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle.

It was by no means a comfortable afternoon for the hosts, with Conor Sammon continuing his barren spell by passing up two good chances in a half largely dominated by the home side – though Dundee threatened at the other end when Tom Hateley’s shot struck the bar.

A goalless first half was followed by Hateley again striking the woodwork, this time the post kept his shot out, before Kostadin Gadzhalov’s header came back off the bar.

Scott Bain was in fine form for Dundee, saving most notably from a Jamie Walker effort.

Remarkably, Dundee struck the woodwork once again through Yordi Teijsse but they were made to rue the missed chances when substitute Bjorn Johnsen scored his first goal for the club.

