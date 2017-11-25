Hearts 0 - 0 Ross County: Little light for Hearts who can’t score

Hearts’ frustrations in front of goal continued as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Ross County.

The Jambos have scored just 13 goals in the Ladbrokes Premiership so far this season, and despite a host of chances, they once more lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

The point means they are still looking for a first win since their return to Tynecastle but they can consider themselves unlucky after having a string of chances.

Jamie Walker tested Aaron McCarey several times while Isma Goncalves missed a golden opportunity in the first half.

Owen Coyle’s visitors had a goal disallowed through Davis Keillor-Dunn and struck the woodwork but offered little threat going forward.

The Staggies had their best chance of the game in the opening minutes as Jim O’Brien turned and fed Alex Schalk, who crashed an effort against the near post with Jon McLaughlin rooted to the spot.

Ross County seemed happy to play on the break, but allowed the Hearts midfield to grow into the game and lay siege to the goal.

The visitors remained keen to pressure 16-year-old Harry Cochrane in possession, but that left plenty of space for players such as Walker and he threatened from outside the area, shooting straight at McCarey before curling agonisingly wide of the far post via a deflection.

From the resulting corner Cochrane found a diving Arnaud Djoum, but the Cameroon midfielder could not direct his header goalwards under pressure as the dominance began to tell.

Goncalves missed his chance to make the difference after McCarey parried another Walker effort into his path, but the forward failed to make a proper connection from six yards out to the frustration of the crowd.

Walker was time and again afforded too much space on the edge of the area and had the beating of McCarey in the 26th minute, only for another deflection to take the ball wide before the keeper was in the right place to deny Cochrane.

Keillor-Dunn saw a goal ruled out for offside after he was played in down the left by Schalk as the first period ended goalless.

There was little action after the break as the Jambos continued to dominate possession.

Walker had an acrobatic effort easily saved, and then drilled a dangerous ball across the area but just beyond Cole Stockton to the frustration of Craig Levein.

Christophe Berra almost broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to go, but his header was brilliant diverted by McCarey, who then got himself in the way to deny Goncalves on the follow-up.

By the closing stages the Staggies were happy to take time out of the game and settle for a point.