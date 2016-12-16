Hamilton 1 - 2 Rangers: How the players on each team rated

Marks out of ten for every player as Rangers defeated Hamilton at the Superseal Stadium.

HAMILTON

GK - Gary Woods - 7

The Hamilton stopper could do nothing about either of the goals and made a couple of decent stops. He did get a little lucky when a Mikey Devlin header bounced off the crossbar, though he reacted well to scoop the rebound away from the onrushing Jason Holt.

DR - Grant Gillespie - 6

Only really caught out once defensively but it cost his side when Lee Wallace drifted past him for Rangers’ second goal. Was pinned back for a lot of the game and couldn’t be an influence in the opposing half.

DC - Georgios Sarris - 5

Rough night for the Greek defender who often got caught between following the movement of Joe Garner and sticking to his position. He was forced into fouling the Rangers attacker on more than one occasion and was booked early.

DC - Mikey Devlin - 6

The Hamilton captain had a strong first 45 minutes with a couple of important blocks, including one which denied a clear sight at goal for Holt. However, didn’t cover himself in glory at the second goal and almost gifted a third to Rangers a short time later.

DL - Scott McMann - 6

Solid enough showing from the young left-back. Didn’t do a whole lot wrong defensively and got forward well a couple of times near the beginning of the second half. Could have done more on that end, especially once switched to wing-back, but enough promise there.

DM - Darian MacKinnon - 6

Battled hard in the centre of the park and did his best to pressure the Rangers midfield. Ultimately, he found it difficult to keep pace with the lively Holt, who lost McKinnon for the opening goal.

MC - Greg Docherty - 7

Was the liveliest of the midfield three as he closed down well and provided a bit of drive from deep. Unfortunately, he was injured after robbing Tavernier and sending a shot wide, prematurely ending his evening.

MC - Ali Crawford - 5

Very disappointing night for Accies’ talisman. Aside from doing a good pressing job on Halliday in the first half - restricting the Rangers midfielder to square or backwards passes - he didn’t bring much to the game. Although, he did almost provide an assist for the winner with a cross for Sarris, and had a late shot fly just over.

MR - Dougie Imrie - 7

Was arguably Accies most consistent threat in the first half as he found space on the right wing, though couldn’t do much with it. Fell out of the game a little when asked to go up top but found his reward when he netted with around 15 minutes remaining.

ML - Danny Redmond - 7

Had a lively opening 20 minutes or so but soon fell out of the game. Got back into the match when he was shifted into a central role and played the cross for Dougie Imrie to bring Accies to within a goal.

FC - Alex D’Acol - 6

At a glance, it’s easy to accuse him of doing nothing. However, in the first half he did well to drop deep and battle the Rangers centre-backs for possession, often winning the ball and finding a team-mate. It’s just a shame nobody could provide some attacking impetus to go along with his play. He loses a point for failing to keep his standards going in the second 45,

SUBS

MC/CB - Massimo Donati - 5

After fighting for possession with Martyn Waghorn he then lost sight of the Rangers attacker in the build-up to Rangers’ opening goal. When at centre-back he usually does the sweeper job very well. He wasn’t given the chance tonight.

FC - Rakish Bingham - 7

Added some verve in attack with a couple of nice touches as well as using his strength against the Rangers defence.

FC - Eamonn Brophy - n/a - little time to make an impact

RANGERS

GK - Wes Foderingham - 6

Really didn’t have much to do. Could do little about Imrie’s goal and never had a proper save to make otherwise.

DR - Lee Hodson - 7

The full-back did a good job at the back and, although quiet in the opening half, he provided an out-ball on the right as the game went on, including a good cross for Waghorn to glance a header wide.

DC - Rob Kiernan - 6

Didn’t look wholly comfortable at the back and was partially at fault for the Accies goal as he tried to shut off the cross at the front post instead of sticking with Imrie.

DC - Danny Wilson - 7

He was more assured than his centre-back partner. His distribution, often when looking to hit a direct pass forward, can sometimes let him down.

DL - Lee Wallace - 7

A quieter evening than we’re used to seeing from the left-back. He did, however, make it count when he finally got in behind the Accies’ rearguard, getting on the end of a terrific Barrie McKay pass before delivering a perfect cross for Waghorn to put Rangers 2-0 ahead.

DM - Andy Halliday - 6

Stifled by Hamilton in the first half, he started to come on to a game after the break, including playing a part in a terrific Rangers move which almost led to a goal for James Tavernier. He then blotted his copybook by dithering on the ball deep in his own territory, which led to Imrie bringing Accies back into the match.

MC - Jason Holt - 9

Such an important energetic performance in the centre of the park from the diminutive midfielder. He often carried a threat in the final third by advancing beyond the strikers, while mucking in and fighting it out for possession with traditionally more robust opponents. He also provided the assist for Waghorn’s opener.

MC - James Tavernier - 7

He would have been getting a 8 or 9 himself had he worn his shooting boots. Playing in the centre of midfield for the second game running, the converted right-back made several threatening runs from deep but fluffed his lines on three separate occasions.

RW - Martyn Waghorn - 9

Rangers’ man of the match. You could visibly see his confidence rising with every minute he was on the field. After starting a bit tentatively, he terrorised the Accies defence from the 40th minute onward, netting twice.

FC - Joe Garner - 8

This game was less about his battling qualities and more about his movement in the final third as Accies struggled to handle him. Played a couple of great passes from deep and unlucky not to score with a second half effort that dropped just over the bar.

LW - Barrie Mckay - 9

The winger was Rangers’ best player in the opening half an hour before Waghorn took over. Full of invention, he drifted into dangerous areas around the park and played a role in the build-up to both goals. In the second half he continually drove at the Hamilton defence.

SUBS

RW - Harry Forrester - 7

Was lively after coming off the bench and set up Tavernier for a late chance.

