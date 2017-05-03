Foundation of Hearts consult members on shaping club’s future

Supporters’ group Foundation of Hearts has begun consulting members over the future as they count down to ownership of the Tynecastle club.

The organisation is keen to ensure they have the right structure in place for when they assume control from Ann Budge’s Bidco takeover vehicle.

Despite their takeover not expected until after the original 2019 date, FoH have detailed their “governance plans” and are seeking members’ opinions.

Foundation chairman Stuart Wallace said: “This is an important document for us to share as it sets out our longer-term vision of how we see the club being operated under the Foundation of Hearts’ ownership. We are moving from a position of helping in a time of crisis towards planning for the future.

“We are inviting all our members to help us shape the detail of that future and set in place a governance structure which will allow our club to continue to flourish once the transfer of ownership is complete.”

Among the proposals are the continuation of monthly contributions by members, the nomination of two Hearts board members by FoH, and plans for “reserved matters” that must be decided by shareholders rather than the club’s board.

It is alco proposed that any future transfer of FoH’s shareholding in the club must be passed by a “super-majority” of more than 90 per cent of members.

Wallace added: “It is important that we set out our governance vision in anticipation of the new phase in the club’s ownership history unfolding.

“The supporters have played a massive role in helping to rescue the club from administration, and it is right that these supporters now have the opportunity to provide their views on how the club and the Foundation should work together in the future.”

The consultation period will run until August 31 and the document can be viewed at: www.foundationofhearts.org/governance/