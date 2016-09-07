Former Rangers star Madjid Bougherra talks to Kilmarnock

Former Rangers defender Madjid Bougherra could be on his way to Kilmarnock after holding talks with the Rugby Park club.

After conceding six goals in their opening four league fixtures and losing Miles Addison to injury, Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark moved to bring in Ross County central defender Scott Boyd on a season-long loan.

Now he appears to be looking to strengthen his defence further by bringing in Bougherra.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after a spell in the United Arab Emirates and he expressed his interest in a move back to Scotland.

He told STV: “I’m hoping to get my future sorted soon. Kilmarnock is an option in Scotland and I have other possibilities including one in Australia.”

In other transfer news, Clark has decided not to follow up his interest in former Reading, Middlesbrough and Swansea striker Leroy Lita.

